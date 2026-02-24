Zeta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $394.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.5 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $369 million to $371 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion.

