Xponential Fitness: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $83 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $39.5 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $314.9 million.

Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

