Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Thursday reported a loss of $105.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.20 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $345.9 million, or $4.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.5 million.

