Workday: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $145 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $693 million, or $2.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.55 billion.

