Willdan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Anaheim, California-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $173.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.6 million, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $364.8 million.

