Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 26, 2026, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1867 1.1867
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.00 160.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0145 3.0583
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1983 3.2686
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.8350 0.8350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.60 14.65
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.86 88.60
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1629 1.1249
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 475.50 475.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1100 4.1300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7425 3.7050
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.90 308.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1400 11.2200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1450 7.2200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5914 0.5914

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9230 5.9795

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6356 0.6417

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

