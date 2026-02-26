NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1867 1.1867 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1867 1.1867 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.00 160.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0145 3.0583 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1983 3.2686 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.8350 0.8350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.60 14.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.86 88.60 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1629 1.1249 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 475.50 475.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1100 4.1300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7425 3.7050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.90 308.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1400 11.2200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1450 7.2200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5914 0.5914

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9230 5.9795

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6356 0.6417

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

