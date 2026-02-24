NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1867 1.1867 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1867
|1.1867
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|149.75
|151.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0452
|3.0940
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2714
|3.2760
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.8350
|0.8350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.95
|14.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|85.56
|87.00
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1187
|1.1209
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|465.00
|465.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1000
|4.1000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7500
|3.7425
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|308.90
|308.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.1100
|11.0800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.3725
|7.1225
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5914
|0.5914
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.8310
|5.7730
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6363
|0.6314
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|83.000
|83.000
Copyright
