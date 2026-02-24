NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1867 1.1867 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1867 1.1867 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 149.75 151.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0452 3.0940 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2714 3.2760 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.8350 0.8350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 14.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.56 87.00 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1187 1.1209 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.00 465.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7500 3.7425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.90 308.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1100 11.0800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3725 7.1225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5914 0.5914

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8310 5.7730

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6363 0.6314

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

