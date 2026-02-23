Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 23, 2026, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1854 1.1867
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 151.00 149.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0312 3.0452
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2634 3.2714
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1850 0.8350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.85 14.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.87 85.56
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1172 1.1187
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.00 465.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0900 4.1000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0000 3.7500
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 312.80 308.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1500 11.1100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3250 7.3725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5673 0.5914

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7300 5.8310

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6214 0.6363

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

