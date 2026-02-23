NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1854 1.1867 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1854 1.1867 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 151.00 149.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0312 3.0452 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2634 3.2714 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1850 0.8350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.85 14.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.87 85.56 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1172 1.1187 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.00 465.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0900 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0000 3.7500 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 312.80 308.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1500 11.1100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3250 7.3725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5673 0.5914

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7300 5.8310

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6214 0.6363

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.