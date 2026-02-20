NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1854 1.1854 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1854 1.1854 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 150.00 151.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0148 3.0312 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2454 3.2634 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1850 1.1850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.65 14.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.61 86.87 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1207 1.1172 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.00 465.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.0900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9075 4.0000 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 312.80 312.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0800 11.1500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2150 7.3250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5673 0.5673

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7935 5.7300

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6176 0.6214

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

