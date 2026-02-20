Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 20, 2026, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1854 1.1854
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 150.00 151.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0148 3.0312
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2454 3.2634
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1850 1.1850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.65 14.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.61 86.87
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1207 1.1172
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.00 465.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.0900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9075 4.0000
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 312.80 312.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0800 11.1500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2150 7.3250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5673 0.5673

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7935 5.7300

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6176 0.6214

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
