NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1854 1.1854 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 145.00 150.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1981 3.0148 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3751 3.2454 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1850 1.1850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 14.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.10 86.61 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1298 1.1207 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.00 465.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0900 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8225 3.9075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 312.80 312.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0800 11.0800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1825 7.2150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5673 0.5673

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6330 5.7935

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6164 0.6176

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

