NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1854 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.75 138.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1122 3.1621 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3136 3.3618 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4350 1.1850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.68 85.79 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1166 1.0950 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 459.63 459.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1400 4.1500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7900 3.8075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 312.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1100 11.0700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2500 7.1925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5491 0.5673

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7710 5.7925

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6029 0.6313

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

