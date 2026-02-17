NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1854 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1829
|1.1854
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|138.75
|138.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1122
|3.1621
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3136
|3.3618
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.4350
|1.1850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.20
|15.00
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|85.68
|85.79
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1166
|1.0950
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|459.63
|459.63
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1400
|4.1500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7900
|3.8075
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|306.90
|312.80
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.1100
|11.0700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.2500
|7.1925
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5491
|0.5673
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.7710
|5.7925
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6029
|0.6313
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|83.000
|83.000
