Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 16, 2026, 4:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1854
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.75 138.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1122 3.1621
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3136 3.3618
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4350 1.1850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.68 85.79
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1166 1.0950
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 459.63 459.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1400 4.1500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7900 3.8075
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 312.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1100 11.0700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2500 7.1925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5491 0.5673

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7710 5.7925

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6029 0.6313

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

