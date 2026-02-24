Westlake: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Corporation (WLK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $544 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Corporation (WLK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $544 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $4.22 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.44 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.51 billion, or $11.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.