Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 55, Central Wise 51
Blacksburg 43, Cave Spring 39
Carroll County 48, Glenvar 46
Clarke County 70, Strasburg 44
Fauquier 56, Manassas Park 17
Fort Defiance 44, Staunton 41
Galax 84, Giles 31
Grayson County 58, Fort Chiswell 35
Grundy 68, Hurley 26
Halifax County 59, Jefferson Forest 31
Hanover 85, Mechanicsville 41
Henrico 65, Atlee 38
Heritage (Lynchburg) 43, Rustburg 26
Highland-Warrenton 55, Tandem Friends 16
James Monroe 69, Culpeper 44
Maggie L. Walker GS 65, Meadowbrook 20
Martinsville 53, Floyd County 44
Menchville 71, Woodside 20
Midlothian 41, James River-Midlothian 34
Mills Godwin 53, Deep Run 29
Nelson County 43, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 23
Powhatan 64, Monacan 27
Prince Edward County 49, Buckingham County 32
Ridgeview 62, Union 48
Staunton River 56, Lord Botetourt 53
Stone Bridge 43, Briar Woods 31
Stuarts Draft 63, Wilson Memorial 42
Thomas Dale 71, Colonial Heights 38
Virginia Academy 77, Christ Chapel Academy 14
Waynesboro 56, Riverheads 43
West Point 54, King William 45
Westmoreland County 26, Lancaster 21
William Byrd 49, Bassett 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
