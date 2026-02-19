Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 55, Central Wise 51 Blacksburg 43, Cave Spring 39 Carroll County 48, Glenvar 46 Clarke County…

Abingdon 55, Central Wise 51

Blacksburg 43, Cave Spring 39

Carroll County 48, Glenvar 46

Clarke County 70, Strasburg 44

Fauquier 56, Manassas Park 17

Fort Defiance 44, Staunton 41

Galax 84, Giles 31

Grayson County 58, Fort Chiswell 35

Grundy 68, Hurley 26

Halifax County 59, Jefferson Forest 31

Hanover 85, Mechanicsville 41

Henrico 65, Atlee 38

Heritage (Lynchburg) 43, Rustburg 26

Highland-Warrenton 55, Tandem Friends 16

James Monroe 69, Culpeper 44

Maggie L. Walker GS 65, Meadowbrook 20

Martinsville 53, Floyd County 44

Menchville 71, Woodside 20

Midlothian 41, James River-Midlothian 34

Mills Godwin 53, Deep Run 29

Nelson County 43, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 23

Powhatan 64, Monacan 27

Prince Edward County 49, Buckingham County 32

Ridgeview 62, Union 48

Staunton River 56, Lord Botetourt 53

Stone Bridge 43, Briar Woods 31

Stuarts Draft 63, Wilson Memorial 42

Thomas Dale 71, Colonial Heights 38

Virginia Academy 77, Christ Chapel Academy 14

Waynesboro 56, Riverheads 43

West Point 54, King William 45

Westmoreland County 26, Lancaster 21

William Byrd 49, Bassett 45

