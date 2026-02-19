Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlee 61, Douglas Freeman 34 Chilhowie 53, Holston 48 Clover Hill 72, Lloyd C. Bird 64 Cumberland…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 61, Douglas Freeman 34

Chilhowie 53, Holston 48

Clover Hill 72, Lloyd C. Bird 64

Cumberland 81, Buckingham County 48

Deep Run 79, Mills Godwin 68

Episcopal 74, Bullis, Md. 59

Evergreen 83, Christ Chapel Academy 45

Fauquier 79, Manassas Park 58

Fort Defiance 74, Staunton 72

GW-Danville 66, Gretna 49

George Wythe 56, Bland County 48

Glenvar 82, Carroll County 78

Grayson County 59, Galax 52

Halifax County 69, Magna Vista 35

Hanover 85, Mechanicsville 41

Heritage (Lynchburg) 63, Rustburg 56

Highland Springs 81, Brunswick 42

King William 86, West Point 52

Lord Botetourt 67, Staunton River 32

Manchester 66, Cosby 29

Marion 68, Virginia 58

Midlothian 66, Huguenot 65

Nelson County 70, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 36

New Kent 66, Smithfield 48

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 86, Northwood 38

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 58, Maggie L. Walker GS 30

St. John Paul the Great 48, Benedictine 35

Stuarts Draft 64, Wilson Memorial 62

Tandem Friends 64, Randolph-Macon Academy 59

Tunstall 59, Brookville 47

Waynesboro 56, Riverheads 46

Woodside 71, Menchville 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

