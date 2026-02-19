Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlee 61, Douglas Freeman 34
Chilhowie 53, Holston 48
Clover Hill 72, Lloyd C. Bird 64
Cumberland 81, Buckingham County 48
Deep Run 79, Mills Godwin 68
Episcopal 74, Bullis, Md. 59
Evergreen 83, Christ Chapel Academy 45
Fauquier 79, Manassas Park 58
Fort Defiance 74, Staunton 72
GW-Danville 66, Gretna 49
George Wythe 56, Bland County 48
Glenvar 82, Carroll County 78
Grayson County 59, Galax 52
Halifax County 69, Magna Vista 35
Hanover 85, Mechanicsville 41
Heritage (Lynchburg) 63, Rustburg 56
Highland Springs 81, Brunswick 42
King William 86, West Point 52
Lord Botetourt 67, Staunton River 32
Manchester 66, Cosby 29
Marion 68, Virginia 58
Midlothian 66, Huguenot 65
Nelson County 70, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 36
New Kent 66, Smithfield 48
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 86, Northwood 38
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 58, Maggie L. Walker GS 30
St. John Paul the Great 48, Benedictine 35
Stuarts Draft 64, Wilson Memorial 62
Tandem Friends 64, Randolph-Macon Academy 59
Tunstall 59, Brookville 47
Waynesboro 56, Riverheads 46
Woodside 71, Menchville 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
