Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 47, Fairfax 45
Atlee 57, Courtland 41
Banner Christian 75, Amelia Academy 53
Broad Run 67, Loudoun Valley 53
Brunswick 47, Franklin 37
Bruton 37, Poquoson 36
Buffalo Gap 41, Riverheads 30
Caroline 57, James Monroe 40
Carver 57, Mathews 39
Chincoteague 64, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 13
Clover Hill 58, Cosby 51
Clover Hill 81, Mechanicsville 56
Colonial Forge 68, Mountain View 41
Douglas Freeman 54, Hermitage 53
Eastern Montgomery 65, Craig County 34
Evergreen 64, Prince George’s Christian Academy, Md. 56
Flint Hill 66, Trinity Christian School 47
Galax 52, Giles 39
Gar-Field 73, Woodbridge 59
Glen Allen 69, Prince George 58
Granby 80, Booker T. Washington 42
Hampton Roads 63, Norfolk Christian School 48
Hargrave Military 81, Carlisle 41
Henrico 70, Mills Godwin 54
Herndon 68, McLean 63
Justice 49, John R. Lewis 48
Kellam 74, Grassfield 48
King’s Fork High School 79, Greensville County 42
Lake Braddock 54, South County 52
Landstown 67, Princess Anne 57
Manchester 63, Huguenot 44
Manor High School 61, Lake Taylor 60
Marion 65, Lebanon 57
Maury 71, I. C. Norcom High School 47
Meridian 62, Liberty-Bealeton 43
Monticello 60, Goochland 48
Narrows 73, Highland-Monterey 31
Norfolk Academy 63, First Colonial 59
Norfolk Collegiate 84, Atlantic Shores Christian 72
North Cross 121, Eastern Mennonite 20
Oakton 51, James Madison 45
Paul VI 70, St. John’s, D.C. 64
Petersburg 88, Matoaca 48
Piedmont Christian 76, New Bridge Academy 48
Potomac 52, Forest Park 40
Riverbend 62, North Stafford 43
Rye Cove 62, Council 48
Salem-Va. Beach 69, Bayside 58
Smithfield 70, Gloucester 50
Strasburg 48, Clarke County 33
Tandem Friends 84, Veritas Classic Christian School 76
Wakefield Country Day 79, Massanutten Military 49
Warhill 66, Tabb 53
West Springfield 64, West Potomac 60
Westfield 64, South Lakes 39
William Fleming 62, William Byrd 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
