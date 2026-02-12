Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 47, Fairfax 45 Atlee 57, Courtland 41 Banner Christian 75, Amelia Academy 53 Broad Run…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 47, Fairfax 45

Atlee 57, Courtland 41

Banner Christian 75, Amelia Academy 53

Broad Run 67, Loudoun Valley 53

Brunswick 47, Franklin 37

Bruton 37, Poquoson 36

Buffalo Gap 41, Riverheads 30

Caroline 57, James Monroe 40

Carver 57, Mathews 39

Chincoteague 64, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 13

Clover Hill 58, Cosby 51

Clover Hill 81, Mechanicsville 56

Colonial Forge 68, Mountain View 41

Douglas Freeman 54, Hermitage 53

Eastern Montgomery 65, Craig County 34

Evergreen 64, Prince George’s Christian Academy, Md. 56

Flint Hill 66, Trinity Christian School 47

Galax 52, Giles 39

Gar-Field 73, Woodbridge 59

Glen Allen 69, Prince George 58

Granby 80, Booker T. Washington 42

Hampton Roads 63, Norfolk Christian School 48

Hargrave Military 81, Carlisle 41

Henrico 70, Mills Godwin 54

Herndon 68, McLean 63

Justice 49, John R. Lewis 48

Kellam 74, Grassfield 48

King’s Fork High School 79, Greensville County 42

Lake Braddock 54, South County 52

Landstown 67, Princess Anne 57

Manchester 63, Huguenot 44

Manor High School 61, Lake Taylor 60

Marion 65, Lebanon 57

Maury 71, I. C. Norcom High School 47

Meridian 62, Liberty-Bealeton 43

Monticello 60, Goochland 48

Narrows 73, Highland-Monterey 31

Norfolk Academy 63, First Colonial 59

Norfolk Collegiate 84, Atlantic Shores Christian 72

North Cross 121, Eastern Mennonite 20

Oakton 51, James Madison 45

Paul VI 70, St. John’s, D.C. 64

Petersburg 88, Matoaca 48

Piedmont Christian 76, New Bridge Academy 48

Potomac 52, Forest Park 40

Riverbend 62, North Stafford 43

Rye Cove 62, Council 48

Salem-Va. Beach 69, Bayside 58

Smithfield 70, Gloucester 50

Strasburg 48, Clarke County 33

Tandem Friends 84, Veritas Classic Christian School 76

Wakefield Country Day 79, Massanutten Military 49

Warhill 66, Tabb 53

West Springfield 64, West Potomac 60

Westfield 64, South Lakes 39

William Fleming 62, William Byrd 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

