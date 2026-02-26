Wave Life Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.2 million…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $204.4 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.7 million.

