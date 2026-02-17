Watsco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71.7 million. On a per-share…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.68.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $497 million, or $12.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.