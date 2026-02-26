Walker & Dunlop: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.9…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $340 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.2 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

