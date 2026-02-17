Vulcan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $252 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $252 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.70 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.08 billion, or $8.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.94 billion.

