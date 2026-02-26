VTEX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $68 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $240.5 million.

