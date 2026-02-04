Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported profit of $986,000 in its…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported profit of $986,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $800.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $830 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.