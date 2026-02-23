Viper Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported a loss of $103…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported a loss of $103 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $435 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $68 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

