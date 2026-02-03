Varonis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $173.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $129.3 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $623.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Varonis expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $164 million to $166 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 6 cents to 10 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $722 million to $730 million.

