Valmont: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $168 million.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $168 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $9.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $4.92 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.95 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $350.3 million, or $16.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.1 billion.

Valmont expects full-year earnings to be $20.50 to $23.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.