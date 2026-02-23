V2X: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.8 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.9 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.48 billion.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.68 billion to $4.83 billion.

