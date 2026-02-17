USANA Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported a loss…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $226.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.8 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $925.3 million.

USANA Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.29 per share, with revenue in the range of $925 million to $1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USNA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.