USA TODAY Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — USA TODAY Co., Inc. (TDAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $585 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.7 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $2.3 billion.

