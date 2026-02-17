USA Compression: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.8 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were 28 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $252.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $111.3 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $998.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USAC

