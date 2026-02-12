US Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $184 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.8 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $676 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USFD

