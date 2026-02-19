Upbound Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported net income of $19.7 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported net income of $19.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.2 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.7 billion.

Upbound Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.95 billion.

