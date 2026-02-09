Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Monday reported earnings of $33.2 million in its…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Monday reported earnings of $33.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $861.3 million in the period.

