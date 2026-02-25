United Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $364.3 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $7.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.78 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $790.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $805.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.33 billion, or $27.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.18 billion.

