Unisys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.7 million…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The information technology service provider posted revenue of $574.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $339.8 million, or $4.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UIS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.