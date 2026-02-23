Ultra Clean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Monday reported a loss of $3.3…

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Monday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 22 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $506.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $181.2 million, or $4 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $505 million to $545 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCTT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCTT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.