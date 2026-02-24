UFP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.6 million.…

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newburyport, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The packaging company and component manufacturer posted revenue of $148.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.3 million, or $8.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $602.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFPT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.