UFP Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $40 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 70 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $294.8 million, or $5 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFPI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.