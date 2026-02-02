Two Harbors Investments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Monday reported…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Monday reported earnings of $11.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$15.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $454.3 million, or $4.88 per share. Revenue was reported as -$78.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWO

