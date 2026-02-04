Twin Disc: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Wednesday reported profit of $22.4 million in its fiscal…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Wednesday reported profit of $22.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 4 cents per share.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $90.2 million in the period.

