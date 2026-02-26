Tutor Perini: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Thursday reported profit of $28.8 million in…

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Thursday reported profit of $28.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sylmar, California-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The construction company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80.4 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.54 billion.

Tutor Perini expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPC

