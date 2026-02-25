Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gill Grove Baptist 59, Lighthouse Baptist 56
Veritas Collegiate Academy 92, SPIRIT Home School 91
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Landstown 59, Oscar Smith 47
Manchester 72, Western Branch 58
Region B=
Semifinal=
Gainesville 72, Independence 61
Patriot 68, Potomac 62
Region C=
First Round=
Fairfax 47, Hayfield 44
James Robinson 56, Justice 39
West Potomac 60, Annandale 51
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Centreville 64, Langley 53
George C. Marshall 54, Chantilly 36
Oakton 70, Yorktown 57
Westfield 78, Herndon 44
Class 5=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Albemarle 72, Glen Allen 55
James River-Midlothian 60, Highland Springs 58
Class 4=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Loudoun County 25
Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Colonial Heights 91, Tabb 84, 2OT
Lake Taylor 66, Lakeland 34
New Kent 51, Heritage (Newport News) 50
Region B=
Semifinal=
Skyline 70, Fauquier 47
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Abingdon 52, Tunstall 42
Christiansburg 73, Pulaski County 53
Hidden Valley 66, Lord Botetourt 49
Class 2=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Greensville County 65, Southampton 38
John Marshall 70, Bruton 48
TJ-Alexandria 47, Poquoson 32
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Fort Defiance 70, Stuarts Draft 53
Page County 82, Buckingham County 68
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Central Wise 73, Lebanon 67
Gate City 85, Marion 71
Graham 72, John Battle 38
Union 51, Richlands 37
Class 1=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Auburn 49, Eastern Montgomery 36
Fort Chiswell 88, Bath County 28
Grayson County 54, Narrows 42
Parry McCluer 71, George Wythe 46
Region D=
First Round=
Rye Cove 77, Northwood 55
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Bishop Ireton 81, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 58
Catholic 58, St. Annes-Belfield 55
Episcopal 69, Woodberry Forest 55
St. Christopher’s 68, Potomac School 56
Division II=
First Round=
Norfolk Collegiate 94, Grace Christian 70
North Cross 77, Atlantic Shores Christian 65
Seton School 82, Peninsula Catholic 58
Virginia Academy 70, Steward School 57
Division III=
First Round=
New Covenant 57, Walsingham Academy 55
Portsmouth Christian 106, Brunswick Academy 44
Roanoke Catholic 89, Wakefield School 52
Tandem Friends 64, Cristo Rey Richmond 56
Division IV=
First Round=
Amelia Academy 65, Broadwater Academy 21
Carlisle 70, Millwood School 45
Richmond Christian 55, Grove Avenue Baptist 47
