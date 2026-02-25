Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Gill Grove Baptist 59, Lighthouse Baptist 56 Veritas Collegiate Academy 92, SPIRIT Home School 91 VHSL Regional…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gill Grove Baptist 59, Lighthouse Baptist 56

Veritas Collegiate Academy 92, SPIRIT Home School 91

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Landstown 59, Oscar Smith 47

Manchester 72, Western Branch 58

Region B=

Semifinal=

Gainesville 72, Independence 61

Patriot 68, Potomac 62

Region C=

First Round=

Fairfax 47, Hayfield 44

James Robinson 56, Justice 39

West Potomac 60, Annandale 51

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Centreville 64, Langley 53

George C. Marshall 54, Chantilly 36

Oakton 70, Yorktown 57

Westfield 78, Herndon 44

Class 5=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Albemarle 72, Glen Allen 55

James River-Midlothian 60, Highland Springs 58

Class 4=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Loudoun County 25

Class 3=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Colonial Heights 91, Tabb 84, 2OT

Lake Taylor 66, Lakeland 34

New Kent 51, Heritage (Newport News) 50

Region B=

Semifinal=

Skyline 70, Fauquier 47

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Abingdon 52, Tunstall 42

Christiansburg 73, Pulaski County 53

Hidden Valley 66, Lord Botetourt 49

Class 2=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Greensville County 65, Southampton 38

John Marshall 70, Bruton 48

TJ-Alexandria 47, Poquoson 32

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Fort Defiance 70, Stuarts Draft 53

Page County 82, Buckingham County 68

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Central Wise 73, Lebanon 67

Gate City 85, Marion 71

Graham 72, John Battle 38

Union 51, Richlands 37

Class 1=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Auburn 49, Eastern Montgomery 36

Fort Chiswell 88, Bath County 28

Grayson County 54, Narrows 42

Parry McCluer 71, George Wythe 46

Region D=

First Round=

Rye Cove 77, Northwood 55

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Bishop Ireton 81, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 58

Catholic 58, St. Annes-Belfield 55

Episcopal 69, Woodberry Forest 55

St. Christopher’s 68, Potomac School 56

Division II=

First Round=

Norfolk Collegiate 94, Grace Christian 70

North Cross 77, Atlantic Shores Christian 65

Seton School 82, Peninsula Catholic 58

Virginia Academy 70, Steward School 57

Division III=

First Round=

New Covenant 57, Walsingham Academy 55

Portsmouth Christian 106, Brunswick Academy 44

Roanoke Catholic 89, Wakefield School 52

Tandem Friends 64, Cristo Rey Richmond 56

Division IV=

First Round=

Amelia Academy 65, Broadwater Academy 21

Carlisle 70, Millwood School 45

Richmond Christian 55, Grove Avenue Baptist 47

