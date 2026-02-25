Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= New Bridge Academy 37, West End Christian 12 VHSL Regional Playoffs= Class 6= Region A= Semifinal= Lloyd…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

New Bridge Academy 37, West End Christian 12

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Lloyd C. Bird 53, Thomas Dale 48

Manchester 60, Grassfield 52

Region B=

Semifinal=

Gainesville 65, Battlefield 36

Osbourn Park 66, Colonial Forge 46

Region C=

First Round=

James Robinson 58, Justice 30

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Centreville 54, Yorktown 37

Chantilly 54, Washington-Liberty 47

Oakton 61, George C. Marshall 30

Class 5=

Region B=

Semifinal=

King’s Fork High School 68, Warwick 29

Menchville 80, Maury 31

Region C=

Semifinal=

Glen Allen 55, Highland Springs 47

William Fleming 67, Mills Godwin 32

Region D=

Semifinal=

Stone Bridge 58, Riverside 44

Semiinal=

Massaponax 68, Lightridge 64

Class 4=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Hampton 53, Grafton 45

Region C=

Semifinal=

Heritage (Leesburg) 50, Loudoun County 45

Woodgrove 55, Loudoun Valley 53

Class 3=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Hopewell 75, York 15

Lake Taylor 32, Lakeland 30

New Kent 45, Tabb 36

Petersburg 57, Colonial Heights 46

Region B=

Semifinal=

James Monroe 56, Brentsville 51

Skyline 52, Meridian 47

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Abingdon 53, Lord Botetourt 49

Bassett 45, Cave Spring 34

Pulaski County 60, William Byrd 30

Class 2=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Bruton 64, King William 44

Lunenburg Central 65, John Marshall 32

Prince Edward County 50, Randolph-Henry 16

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Strasburg 56, Fort Defiance 33

Woodstock Central 81, Buckingham County 37

Region C=

Semifinal=

Chatham 64, Radford 44

Liberty-Bedford 59, Floyd County 44

Class 1=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Middlesex 39, Northumberland 22

Rappahannock 50, Colonial Beach 45

West Point 47, Mathews 30

Region B=

Semifinal=

Luray 56, Riverheads 33

Surry County 53, Rappahannock County 32

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Galax 66, Eastern Montgomery 25

George Wythe 71, Craig County 22

Grayson County 48, Parry McCluer 25

Narrows 64, Auburn 57

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Bishop O’Connell 69, Flint Hill 33

St. Annes-Belfield 101, Norfolk Academy 34

St. Gertrude 54, St. John Paul the Great 48

Trinity Episcopal 49, St. Catherine’s 47

Division II=

First Round=

Chatham Hall 61, Seton School 52

Christchurch 56, Veritas Classic Christian School 41

The Covenant School 77, Cape Henry Collegiate 59

Trinity Christian School 65, Va. Episcopal 53

Division III=

First Round=

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 46

Portsmouth Christian 39, Westover Christian 33

Stuart Hall 50, Kenston Forest 23

Timberlake Christian 37, Greenbrier Christian 19

Division IV=

First Round=

St. Michael 35, Amelia Academy 29

Tidewater Academy 40, Denbigh Baptist 26

Williamsburg Christian Academy 54, Quantico 38

