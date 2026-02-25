Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
New Bridge Academy 37, West End Christian 12
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Lloyd C. Bird 53, Thomas Dale 48
Manchester 60, Grassfield 52
Region B=
Semifinal=
Gainesville 65, Battlefield 36
Osbourn Park 66, Colonial Forge 46
Region C=
First Round=
James Robinson 58, Justice 30
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Centreville 54, Yorktown 37
Chantilly 54, Washington-Liberty 47
Oakton 61, George C. Marshall 30
Class 5=
Region B=
Semifinal=
King’s Fork High School 68, Warwick 29
Menchville 80, Maury 31
Region C=
Semifinal=
Glen Allen 55, Highland Springs 47
William Fleming 67, Mills Godwin 32
Region D=
Semifinal=
Stone Bridge 58, Riverside 44
Semiinal=
Massaponax 68, Lightridge 64
Class 4=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Hampton 53, Grafton 45
Region C=
Semifinal=
Heritage (Leesburg) 50, Loudoun County 45
Woodgrove 55, Loudoun Valley 53
Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Hopewell 75, York 15
Lake Taylor 32, Lakeland 30
New Kent 45, Tabb 36
Petersburg 57, Colonial Heights 46
Region B=
Semifinal=
James Monroe 56, Brentsville 51
Skyline 52, Meridian 47
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Abingdon 53, Lord Botetourt 49
Bassett 45, Cave Spring 34
Pulaski County 60, William Byrd 30
Class 2=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Bruton 64, King William 44
Lunenburg Central 65, John Marshall 32
Prince Edward County 50, Randolph-Henry 16
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Strasburg 56, Fort Defiance 33
Woodstock Central 81, Buckingham County 37
Region C=
Semifinal=
Chatham 64, Radford 44
Liberty-Bedford 59, Floyd County 44
Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Middlesex 39, Northumberland 22
Rappahannock 50, Colonial Beach 45
West Point 47, Mathews 30
Region B=
Semifinal=
Luray 56, Riverheads 33
Surry County 53, Rappahannock County 32
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Galax 66, Eastern Montgomery 25
George Wythe 71, Craig County 22
Grayson County 48, Parry McCluer 25
Narrows 64, Auburn 57
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Bishop O’Connell 69, Flint Hill 33
St. Annes-Belfield 101, Norfolk Academy 34
St. Gertrude 54, St. John Paul the Great 48
Trinity Episcopal 49, St. Catherine’s 47
Division II=
First Round=
Chatham Hall 61, Seton School 52
Christchurch 56, Veritas Classic Christian School 41
The Covenant School 77, Cape Henry Collegiate 59
Trinity Christian School 65, Va. Episcopal 53
Division III=
First Round=
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 46
Portsmouth Christian 39, Westover Christian 33
Stuart Hall 50, Kenston Forest 23
Timberlake Christian 37, Greenbrier Christian 19
Division IV=
First Round=
St. Michael 35, Amelia Academy 29
Tidewater Academy 40, Denbigh Baptist 26
Williamsburg Christian Academy 54, Quantico 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
