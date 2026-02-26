TTEC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $172.5 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $172.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $3.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 47 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $570 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $192.5 million, or $3.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.14 billion.

TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.06 to $1.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion.

