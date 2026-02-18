TrueBlue: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.5 million in…

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tacoma, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.05. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The blue-collar temporary staffing company posted revenue of $418.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBI

