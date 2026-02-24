Trex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.3 million. The…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.3 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $161.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.4 million.

Trex expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion.

