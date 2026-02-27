Treace Medical Concepts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Friday reported a loss…

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Friday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $62.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $212.7 million.

Treace Medical Concepts expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $212 million.

