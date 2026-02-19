Transocean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25 million. On…

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.92 billion, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.97 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIG

