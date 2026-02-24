TransMedics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $105.4 million.…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $105.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.62. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $160.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190.3 million, or $4.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $605.5 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $727 million to $757 million.

