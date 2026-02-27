TransAlta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Friday reported a loss of $44.5 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Friday reported a loss of $44.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $429.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $136 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.72 billion.

