TPG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $13.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $135.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.7 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $76.5 million.

